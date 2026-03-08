Koraput: A day after three Class X students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Koraput drowned in the Kolab reservoir, the Bhopal-based regional office of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has suspended three staff members of the school.

Official sources said Physics teacher Chaman Kumar, Physical Education Teacher (PET) Rahul Singh, and hostel in-charge Ishwar Khara have been placed under suspension.

Sources added an inquiry into the incident is currently underway and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the tragedy.

On Saturday, three Class X students — Lingaraj Khilo, Om Prakash Behera, and Swasthita Sundar Halwa — drowned in the Kolab reservoir.

According to reports, eight students had gone to the reservoir to bathe after completing their CBSE Class X examination. While bathing, three of them reportedly ventured into deeper water, lost their balance, and were swept away.

After being alerted, school staff retrieved the students from the water and rushed them to SLN Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.