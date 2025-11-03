Badamba (Cuttack): A pall of gloom descended on Ragadipada village under Badamba block on Sunday after three minor children tragically drowned in a septic tank while playing nearby.

The victims have been identified as Shubham Naik (3), Shibani Naik (7), and Ankita Naik (9). According to reports, the children were playing near the septic tank when its concrete slab suddenly gave way, causing them to fall in.

Unaware of the mishap, family members began a frantic search when the trio did not return their maternal uncle home at the village for several hours. Later, a male relative noticed the damaged slab and immediately jumped into the tank. The children were pulled out in an unconscious state and rushed to the Badamba hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Following the incident, Athagarh SDPO Biswajit Mohanty and senior police officials visited the site and initiated an investigation. Mohanty said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and cases of unnatural death have been registered.

The tragic incident has left the entire village in deep shock and mourning.