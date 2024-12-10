Bhubaneswar: Three more Odisha cadre IPS officers will go on Central deputation.

Official sources said 1997 batch IPS Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, 1998 batch IPS Amitav Thakur and 1998 batch Rajesh Kumar will be appointed as Inspector General at the Centre-Vigilance Status.

The sources added no criminal case, HRPC related case and vigilance case or inquiry is pending against these three IPS officers.

Few days back, the Centre appointed Odisha cadre IPS officer Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey as the Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

1997 batch IPS Kutey was appointed BSF IG (Level-14 in the Pay Matrix) for a tenure from the date of assumption of charge up to the date of his superannuation on February 29, 2028.

Another Odisha-cadre IPS Officer Ashish Kumar Singh has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The 2004-batch IPS Officer was appointed for a period of five years.