Rourkela: Three hardened criminals were injured in a police encounter in the Lathikata area near Rourkela early this morning.

According to the police, the group tried to escape after misleading the special team of Rourkela police. When they attempted to flee, the police opened fire, leading to injuries to three members of the gang. They were immediately taken to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

Five other associates of the gang were arrested on the spot. Police also seized three pistols and a motorcycle used by the accused.

Recent offences by the criminals

The gang had been involved in several robberies in Koida and nearby areas. Recently, they allegedly stormed into the offices of two transport companies in Koida, threatening employees at gunpoint and fleeing with several lakhs of rupees.

The same group is also suspected to be involved in a robbery at Banaigarh, where they tied up a businessman’s family and looted valuables.

Police have intensified their investigation to trace other absconding members of the gang.