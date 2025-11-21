Bhubaneswar: The government will constitute a dedicated recruiting agency to streamline recruitment for Odisha Police and other uniformed services in the state.

The proposed agency christened as Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) will function under the administrative control of the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department of the state government.

Also Read: Odisha Cabinet Hikes Scholarships for ST, SC Students under Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal of the GA&PG Department to frame Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission Rules-2025.

The OUSSSC will ensure timely, transparent, efficient and merit-based recruitment across all uniformed services

The state government will recruit personnel of different ranks in the Odisha Police and other uniformed services under the Home Department, Excise Department, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department and Commerce & Transport Department through the OUSSSC.

Also Read: Odisha Govt approves GCC Policy 2025 to attract global investments and create 50,000 jobs

“Recruitment for various ranks in the Odisha Police and other uniformed services is currently being done through different departmental boards, which has resulted in abnormal delays and irregularities in examinations. Hence, in order streamline the recruitment process, it has been proposed to constitute a dedicated recruiting agency namely OUSSSC,” said the state government in a statement.

The main objective of creating the dedicated agency is to ensure timely, transparent, efficient and merit-based recruitment across all uniformed services in Odisha through a standardized, technology-driven and accountable process, it added.