Baripada: The Odisha Forest Department today launched the All India Tiger Estimation–2026 exercise at the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

Following the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol, the estimation will be conducted in two phases, Phase I and Phase III at the tiger reserve level.

According to Forest Department officials, Phase I will include a three-day carnivore and mega-herbivore sign survey, followed by a four-day line transect survey and a one-day count of vultures and other bird species.

In the Similipal South Division, the Phase I exercise began today across 103 beats, with 103 trained survey teams deployed for the task. The Phase I enumeration will continue till November 22, during which carnivore occupancy and ungulate density will be assessed.

Officials further informed Phase III will involve an extensive camera-trapping exercise across 1,321 grids (each measuring 2 sq km) within the reserve. Nearly 1,500 camera traps will be installed in two cycles of 25 days each. The camera-trap survey is scheduled to begin on December 1, after the completion of Phase I.