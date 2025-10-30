Baripada: Motherhood knows no species. In a heartbreaking scene, a grieving mother elephant was seen fiercely guarding the carcass of its newborn calf on the fringe of Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The deeply moving visuals were reported from Satbhaya village which comes under Brahmangaon panchayat in Bangiriposi forest range. The calf is believed to have died a few hours after birth. A video that went viral showed the female pachyderm refusing to budge from the spot where her baby drew its last breath. Neither did the jumbo allow anyone to approach that space. The animal was seen standing firm for hours, charging at anyone attempting to come closer.

Heavy rainfall may have led to the newborn calf's death, says Forest Department

A vetinary team along with Forest personnel are expected to reach the spot soon to retrieve the carcass and carry out the postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Official sources said heavy and prolonged rainfall in the area under the impact of Cyclone Montha possibly led to the death of the newborn calf. Bangiriposi had reportedly witnessed incessant rainfall due to the storm on Wednesday evening. Autopsy report will establish the exact cause, they informed.

