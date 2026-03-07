Bhubaneswar: In a major move to enhance passenger amenities and operational efficiency, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced a significant infrastructure upgradation project at Puri Railway Station.

The work involves the execution of Ballastless Track construction in the station yard and the development of Platforms No. 7 & 8.

To facilitate these essential works, several train services will be temporarily short-terminated, or short-originated from March 11, 2026, to May 16, 2026.

Short-Termination / Short-Origination of Trains on nominated days:

Short Terminated at Sakhigopal station:

12145 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Puri Express

On 15, 22, 29 March; 5, 12, 19, 26 April; 3, 10 May 2026

* 12993 Gandhidham – Puri Express

On 13, 20, 27 March; 3, 10, 17, 24 April; 1, 8 May 2026

* 15644 Kamakhya – Puri Express

On 12, 19, 26 March; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 April; 7, 14 May 2026

* 22973 Gandhidham – Puri Express

On 11, 18, 25 March; 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 April; 6, 13 May 2026

* 17480 Tirupati – Puri Express

On 13,14,16,17,18,20,21,23,24,25,27,28,30,31March; 1,3,4,6,7,8,10,11,13,14,15,17,18,20,21,22,24,25,27,28,29 April; 1,2,4,5,6,8,9,11,12,13 May 2026

* 22201 Sealdah – Puri Duronto Express

On 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 March; 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 April;

1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 May 2026

* 22909 Valsad – Puri Express

On 12, 19, 26 March; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 April; 7, 14 May 2026

• 18303 Sambalpur-Puri Intercity Express

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

Short Originated from Sakhigopal station:

* 12146 Puri – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

On 17, 24, 31 March; 7, 14, 21, 28 April; 5, 12 May 2026

* 12994 Puri – Gandhidham Express

On 16, 23, 30 March; 6, 13, 20, 27 April; 4, 11 May 2026

* 15643 Puri – Kamakhya Express

On 14, 21, 28 March; 4, 11, 18, 25 April; 2, 9, 16 May 2026

* 22974 Puri – Gandhidham Express

On 14, 21, 28 March; 4, 11, 18, 25 April; 2, 9, 16 May 2026

* 17479 Puri – Tirupati Express

On 15,16,18,19,20,22,23,25,26,27,29,30 March;1,2,3,5,6,8,9,10,12,13,15,16,17,19,20,22,23,24,26,27,29,30 April; 1,3,4,6,7,8,10,11,13,14,15 May 2026

* 22202 Puri – Sealdah Duronto Express

On 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31 March;2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 April;

2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 May 2026

* 22910 Puri – Valsad Express

On 15, 22, 29 March; 5, 12, 19, 26 April; 3, 10 May 2026

• 18304 Puri- Sambalpur- Intercity Express

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

Short Terminated at Bir Purushottampur station:

* 20917 Indore – Puri Express

On 17, 24, 31 March; 7, 14, 21, 28 April; 5, 12 May 2026

* 20471 Sri Ganganagar – Puri Express

On 15, 22, 29 March; 5, 12, 19, 26 April; 3, 10 May 2026

* 15640 Kamakhya – Puri Express

On 15, 22, 29 March; 5, 12, 19, 26 April; 3, 10 May 2026

* 68441 Jaleswar – Puri MEMU

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

Short Originated from Bir Purushottampur station:

* 20918 Puri – Indore Express

On 19, 26 March; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 April; 7, 14 May 2026

* 20472 Puri – Sri Ganganagar Express

On 11, 18, 25 March; 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 April; 6, 13 May 2026

* 15639 Puri – Kamakhya Express

On 17, 24, 31 March; 7, 14, 21, 28 April; 5, 12 May 2026

* 68442 Puri - Jaleswar MEMU

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

Short Terminated at Khurda Road station:

* 18125 Rourkela- Puri – Express

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

* 68413 Talcher- Puri MEMU

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

Short Originated from Khurda Road station:

* 18126 Puri– Rourkela Express

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

* 68414 Puri -Talcher MEMU

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

Short Terminated at Malatipatpur station:

* 12837 Howrah-Puri Express

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

Short Originated from Malatipatpur station:

* 12838 Puri -Howrah Express

On 15 to 31 March; 1 to 30 April; 1 to 15 May 2026

During the above period, bus services will be arranged between the short-terminated/originated stations and Puri for the convenience of bona fide passengers.

Passengers are advised to check the latest status of trains through NTES or Railway enquiry before commencing their journey.