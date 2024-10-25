Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) released a list of trains that resumed after Cyclone Dana made landfall in the Odisha coast.

According to ECoR release, 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express left Cuttack Station at about 2.40 PM today while 17016 Secunderabad-Howrah Visakha Express arrived at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on time.

Similarly, 12840 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express left Bhubaneswar at about 3.40 PM, 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express left Bhubaneswar as per the scheduled time.

22824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, the first train after the cyclone departed from Bhadrak towards Bhubaneswar at 3.25 PM.

Tatanagar-Brahmapur Vande Bharat via Kendujhargarh is running today as per the scheduled time. 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express passed through Talcher Road on time. Puri-Bangiriposi left Puri at 4.30 PM after the cyclone.

This apart, a few passenger trains started from Bhubaneswar. While Kendujhargarh-Paradeep MEMU departed from Kendujhargarh at 4.30 PM, Bhadrak-Paradeep departed from Bhadrak at 3.30 PM.

Earlier in the day, the ECoR had resumed several trains on various routes except canceled trains notified earlier after the Cyclone Dana completed the landfall process in the morning today.

