Bhubaneswar: To streamline traffic flow and enhance commuter safety, Twin City Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh today issued an order prohibiting vehicle parking along several major stretches in Bhubaneswar.

According to the order, parking will continue to remain prohibited on the following stretches:

• Raj Bhawan Square to Kalarahanga Chhak via Jaydev Vihar

• Airport to Nalco Chhak via Acharya Vihar

• Sishu Bhawan Chhak to Vani Vihar via Rajmahal Square and Master Canteen Square

• Rasulgarh Chhak to Jaydev Vihar

• Sriya Chhak to PHD Office

• Bapuji Nagar

• IDBI Bank Square to Veterinary College on NH-16 via Empire Hotel

• Alok Bharati Building to Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Mandap at Janpath

• Janpath (Kalyan Jewellers) to Charak Medical Store via Sparsh Hospital

• Trupti Service Station on Janpath to Saheed Nagar Entry Point

Additionally, strict no-parking rules have been enforced on the following roads (both sides unless specified):

• Gopabandhu Square to Kalpana Square

• Kalarahanga Chhak to Nandankanan Square

• Service road on both sides from Jaydev Vihar to Tamando Square

• Jaydev Vihar to CRP Square via Ekamra Kanan Park Road

• CRP Square to Power House Square via Unit-VIII, DAV School

• Fire Station to Jagamara Square via City Women’s College Square

• Khandagiri Square to Pokhariput Square

• Nayapalli U/Police Station to Jaydev Vihar via ID Market

• KIIT Square to Infocity Square via Silicon Engineering College

• Damana Square to Sailashree Vihar

• Xavier Square to Sai Temple via Utkal Hospital

The Commissioner stated violations of the order will be treated as offences punishable under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, along with Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Further, offenders will also be liable under Section 127 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which empowers police officers to tow vehicles obstructing the free flow of traffic. In such cases, the owner of the vehicle will bear all towing charges and additional penalties.

The order comes into immediate effect under Sections 28 and 29 of the Odisha Urban Police Act.