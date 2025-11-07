Koraput: In a tragic incident, two young men were electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric wire laid for hunting wild animals in Odisha's Koraput district today.

The incident took place near Kendupai village under Pipalpadar panchayat in Laxmipur block. According to reports, the duo had gone to search for their missing cattle through a forest route when they accidentally touched the electrified wire meant to trap wild animals.

The deceased have been identified as Gahela Mandinga of Kendupai village and Kumar Miniaka of Pipalpadar village. Their bodies were found lying on a nearby hill where the wire had been laid.

Locals allege negligence

Despite hours passing since the tragedy, neither the police nor officials from the electricity department had reached the spot, locals alleged. Family members of the deceased were seen sitting near the bodies, waiting for authorities to arrive.

The incident has triggered resentment among villagers, who blamed the administration for its failure to prevent illegal hunting practices and for the delay in response.

Locals have urged immediate intervention by the authorities and a thorough investigation into the matter.