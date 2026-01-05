Udala: In a tragic road accident, a woman engineer and her two minor children were killed on the spot after a truck rammed into their car at Koralam Chhak in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kanaklata Hansda, an assistant engineer with the Indian Army posted in Visakhapatnam, and her children—three-month-old son Sangram Murmu and daughter Adyasa Murmu.

Returning after New Year visit

According to reports, Kanaklata had visited her husband, Hemant Murmu, who is employed in Boudh district, along with their children to celebrate the New Year. After the family gathering, she was returning to her workplace in Visakhapatnam by car with children.

Fatal collision at Koralam Chhak

The mishap occurred when a speeding truck collided with their car at Koralam Chhak, resulting in the instantaneous death of all three occupants. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Gloom in native village

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Kanaklata’s in-laws’ residence at Gunduria village under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district, as relatives and locals mourn the untimely loss.