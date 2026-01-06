Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned in the Kuakhai river on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Kumar Saha and Prateek Pallaru, both residents of states outside Odisha.

The duo had come to Bhubaneswar to undergo coaching for the JEE Main examination at a private coaching institute.

According to reports, the coaching institute had organised a New Year feast on the banks of the Kuakhai river at the Jaripatna area. While the event was underway, Pankaj and Prateek reportedly entered the river to bathe. After they failed to return for several minutes, their friends began searching for them, but they could not be traced.

On being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The two youth were later pulled out of the river and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Both were aged 18 years.

Reports said around 40 students from the coaching institute had participated in the feast.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom among students and the local community, once again highlighting safety concerns during outings near water bodies.