Bhubaneswar: A woman journalist was among two women killed in a tragic road accident at Jamalpur locality near Mangalpur on National Highway-316, which connects Bhubaneswar and Puri, on Tuesday.

Victim identified as Journalist Sheela Pattanayak

The deceased journalist was identified as Sheela Pattanayak, who was working with a leading Odia news channel. The identity of the second deceased woman is yet to be officially confirmed.

Bus rams scooter from behind

According to reports, the two women were travelling on a scooter from Bhubaneswar towards Puri when a speeding private bus hit their two-wheeler from behind. One died on the spot due to the impact.

Sand on road suspected to have caused accident

Preliminary findings suggest that sand spread on the road near Mangalpur may have contributed to the mishap. The scooter reportedly slipped due to the sand, following which the speeding bus rammed into it.

Second woman succumbs to injuries at hospital

While one woman died at the accident site, her companion was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police action and driver surrenders

Upon receiving information, Pipili police reached the spot and sent both bodies to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for post-mortem examination. The bus driver later surrendered at Sakhigopal Police Station, and further investigation is underway.