Berhampur: Two employees of a borewell drilling vehicle were killed and five others injured in a tragic road accident in the Nimakhandi area of Ganjam district.

According to reports, the incident occurred near a hatchery at Jhadankuli village when the borewell drilling vehicle was passing through the area. In an attempt to avoid hitting a cyclist, the driver steered the vehicle off the road. However, he lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver died on the spot after being trapped under the overturned vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Rabi Naik and Shivaji Kanhar.

Five injured persons, including the cyclist, were rescued and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident.