Bhubaneswar: At least seven people have lost their lives and eight others have been seriously injured in accidents involving ‘Ama Bus’ services across Odisha within the last one year, the state government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Of the seven fatalities, six were reported in Bhubaneswar, while one person died in Cuttack. In addition, eight passengers sustained critical injuries in various ‘Ama Bus’ mishaps during the same period.

Bhubaneswar reports highest number of critical injuries

According to official data, the highest number of serious injuries—four—were reported from Bhubaneswar. One critically injured person each was reported from Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur.

Speed limits fixed for electric, diesel and highway buses

To prevent accidents, the concerned department conducted 28,700 inspections of ‘Ama Bus’ services within a year. The government has also fixed speed limits for different categories of buses. Electric buses have been directed to operate within a speed limit of 35 kmph, while diesel-run buses are allowed a maximum speed of 40 kmph. ‘Ama Bus’ services operating on highways have been instructed not to exceed 50 kmph.

These details were shared by Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra in a written reply in the Odisha Assembly.