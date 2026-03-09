Papadahandi (Nabarangpur): A pall of gloom descended on Sana Damapala village in Nabarangpur district after two minor girls drowned in a village pond on Monday.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Manasi Harijan and Melaka Harijan, both aged eight. The girls were staying with a relative in Sana Damapala village for their studies.

After returning home from school, the two girls went to the village pond along with a friend to take bath. While the three entered the water, Manasi and Melaka reportedly slipped into a deeper portion of the pond and drowned.

Their friend rushed back to the village and informed the family members about the incident. The families immediately alerted the Fire Services and the police at Kodinga police station.

Fire Service personnel and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. After considerable effort, the girls were pulled out of the pond and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctor declared them brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by the family members, the police registered two cases of unnatural death (03/26 and 04/26) at Kodinga police station and launched an investigation into the incident.

The bodies were later sent to Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Manasi was a resident of Damapala village, while Melaka hailed from Pakanguda village. The two girls were cousins.