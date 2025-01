Bhubaneswar: The number of accused in the murder of a youth near Rasulgarh square in Bhubaneswar rose to five after two more persons were nabbed by the Commissionerate Police.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra informed the two additional accused in the case includes a woman. The case is still open as it is in preliminary stage, he added.

Mishra told more arrests will be done soon as involvement of more persons in the case has not be ruled out.