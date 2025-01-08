Bhubaneswar: In a breakthrough in the case of horrific murder of a youth this morning in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate of Police arrested three persons.

The three accused includes two male persons and one female. They are residents of Kedarpalli area.

The Commissionerate of Police official sources said brown sugar peddling is the reason behind the murder.

The accused – Laxmidhara Naik, Rocky Naik and Lipika Naik were nabbed by a special team of the Commissionerate of Police from Saranakula in Nayagarh district.

The official sources further informed the three accused were arrested earlier for drug peddling and sent to jail. They were nurturing a grudge against the victim, Sahadeb Naik as he had informed the police about their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

In recent past, Lipika was arrested and sent to jail for her alleged involvement in brown sugar peddling, based on the inputs of Sahadeba, who worked as the 'Police Mitra'.

The Commissionerate of Police official sources further stated Lipika was nurturing the grudge against Sahadeba as she had to spent the New Year in jail. After being released on bail on January 5, Lipika along with her husband chalked out a plan to eliminate Sahadeba holding him accountable for their past arrests.

The Commissionerate of Police got the lead in the murder case after videos of the accused collecting a sword from the crime scene after the executing the murder surfaced on social media platforms. Also, videos of their fleeing from the spot in a motorcycle went viral.

Sahadeba was an employee of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. He was also the President of the BMC Safai Karmachari Association.