Bhubaneswar: Fresh concerns over the Nipah virus in Odisha have emerged after two nurses were found infected in neighboring West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, triggering heightened vigilance due to frequent inter-state movement of people

According to preliminary reports, symptoms observed in the two nurses were consistent with Nipah virus infection. Their samples have been sent to AIIMS for confirmation.

Following the emergence of two suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, the Central Government has stepped up its response and a National Joint Outbreak Response Team has been constituted. Union health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also spoken to her over the phone, assuring full support from the Centre.

Centre steps up vigil

According to sources in the Ministry of Health, the Central Government is providing technical, logistical, and administrative assistance to the state. All necessary resources for testing, surveillance, treatment, infection prevention, and control have been made available. The state government has also been advised to strictly implement contact tracing and other preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Given the circumstances, authorities have advised the public to practice regular handwashing and avoid contact with potentially infected animals such as pigs and bats. Health experts noted that the Nipah virus can spread from animals, contaminated food, or through direct human-to-human transmission. The risk of transmission is particularly high through infected saliva, feces, urine, and blood. Common symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle pain, and respiratory distress. In severe cases, patients may slip into a coma.

Although no Nipah virus cases have been detected in Odisha so far, the situation has heightened anxiety in the state. Memories of the Covid pandemic—when infections spread rapidly through people traveling from other states and abroad—continue to fuel public concern.

Also read: Two suspected Nipah cases detected in Bengal; both individuals hospitalised