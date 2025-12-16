Bhubaneswar: In a good news for Odisha cricket, two players from the state have made it to the IPL 2026 auction list. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included Swastik Samal and Rajesh Mohanty in the final list of players to be auctioned.

Both cricketers have been added to the list in the last phase. Their base price has been fixed at Rs 30 lakh each.

In total, the BCCI has added 19 players in this last phase, including the two players from Odisha.

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to be held today in Abu Dhabi. A total of 369 players are set to go under the hammer during the auction.