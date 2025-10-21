Soro: In yet another jailbreak incident in Odisha, an undertrial prisoner escaped from Soro Jail in Balasore district, just days after two inmates fled from Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack.

According to reports, the prisoner, identified as Deepak Roy, accused in a theft case, managed to flee using blankets to scale the prison walls. He was lodged in Ward No. 4 of the jail.

Following the incident, DG (Prisons) Sushant Nath has ordered a detailed inquiry. The Soro jail currently houses around 250 inmates, with only three staff members deployed for security.

Earlier this month, two undertrial prisoners had escaped from Choudwar Jail, after which the jailor was transferred to Kantabanji Sub-Jail in Balangir.