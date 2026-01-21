Cuttack: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, celebrated as Parakrama Diwas, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit the Netaji Birth Place Museum at Cuttack Odia Bazaar.

During the visit, the Vice President will inaugurate a Postal Museum at the Netaji Birthplace Museum. The facility has been jointly developed by the Postal Department and the State Culture Department.

Radhakrishnan will also launch the Netaji District Sanskriti Bhavan as part of the commemorative events.

Meanwhile, a review meeting on security arrangements for the Vice President’s visit was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Cuttack Central Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC). As part of the security measures, 36 platoons of police force will be deployed. A cavalcade rehearsal is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday.

According to official sources, the Vice President will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar by a special aircraft and proceed to Cuttack by road.