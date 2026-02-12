Bhubaneswar: A groom on his way to his wedding was caught in a massive traffic jam on National Highway 16 near Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar during the Bharat Bandh today.

Protesters had staged a road blockade near the Jaydev Vihar flyover, bringing traffic to a complete halt. As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the busy highway for several hours.

The groom, identified as Abdul Faim Khain, was travelling from Soro in Balasore district to Khordha for his wedding ceremony. His vehicle was among those stuck in the long queue of traffic.

With time running out, the groom stepped out of his car and approached the agitators. He requested them to allow his vehicle to pass as he was heading to his wedding venue. After hearing his appeal, the protesters permitted his vehicle to move ahead.

Normal life was affected across Odisha today as several central trade unions are observing a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) protesting against policies of the Union Government.

Watch Video: