Jharsuguda: Joy of woman doctor Swekruti Mohapatra knew no bounds today when she landed at Jharsuguda, her home town, exactly a month after leaving for Wayanad of Kerala state.

Mohapatra, who went to Bengaluru to attend a conference on July 26, later proceeded to Wayand. She was accompanied by three of her friends to Wayanad.

On July 29, a massive landslide occurred in Wayanad in which hundreds of people went missing. Mohapatra also went missing in the disaster.

During a search by the rescue teams, Mohapatra was rescued in a critical condition. She was undergoing treatment at the WIM Hospital since last month.

Mohapatra’s family members and well wishers were in tears after finding her at home. One of her family members said Mohapatra has come back home after defeating the death. The family is extremely happy on her return.

In the landslide, Dr Bishnuprasad Chinara, who was one of the friends of Mohapatra, died.

