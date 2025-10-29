Bhubaneswar: It was a night that changed the course of Odisha’s history. On October 29, 1999, the state woke up to a disaster that words still struggle to describe. The 1999 Super Cyclone, one of the fiercest storms to ever hit India, tore through Odisha’s coast with winds roaring more than 260 kmph and tidal waves swallowing everything in their path.

Entire villages in Erasama, Kujang, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara areas vanished with the storm. Thousands clung to trees, rooftops, and hope, but very few survived. Officially, around 10,000 lives were lost, but locals still believe the real toll was far higher. For many families, no trace of their loved ones was ever found. The force of the surge was such that bodies were found stuck high in trees after the water receded.

Electric poles snapped like matchsticks, trees were uprooted, and farmlands turned saline overnight. For days, there was no communication, no electricity, and no food. Odisha, then largely agrarian and less prepared for such a calamity, was left shattered.

The Super Cyclone also marked a turning point in disaster management for the state. The tragedy prompted the government to set up the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), the first of its kind in India. In the years since, Odisha has become a model in cyclone preparedness, with robust warning systems, cyclone shelters, and community-level training that have saved countless lives.

As we look back 26 years later, the scars of 1999 may have faded, but the sound of the wind that night and the silence after the destruction remain etched in memory.

Why was 1999 Super Cyclone so devastating?

While the wind speed of the cyclone was extremely powerful, what made the 1999 Super Cyclone so disastrous was its unusual path and movement after landfall. Unlike most cyclones that move inland quickly and weaken, this one stalled about 48 kilometres inland and stayed there for more than 24 hours.

A subtropical ridge to the north trapped the storm, preventing it from moving further. As a result, both coastal and inland areas were hit by strong winds for over a day. Weak houses and structures faced continuous pressure, and the heavy rainfall led to massive flooding.

This long period of strong winds and rain caused severe damage to homes, roads, and farmland. It was a major reason behind the high number of deaths and the huge economic losses, setting this cyclone apart from other fast-moving ones.

Massive damage to Odisha's economy

The 1999 Super Cyclone left Odisha completely crippled. The economic loss was massive, around 4.5 billion US dollars at that time, which left the state financially shattered. About 70% of the power transmission and distribution system in the worst-affected districts was destroyed, leaving many areas without electricity for months.

Communication networks also broke down completely. Telephone lines were cut, and radio stations were damaged, creating a communication blackout that left communities isolated and made rescue coordination almost impossible.

Transportation was equally hit. Nearly 9,885 km of roads and 587 bridges were damaged or washed away. This collapse of the road network delayed the arrival of relief materials and rescue teams.

With power, communication, and transport systems all failing at once, the affected districts were trapped in a vicious cycle; no communication meant no aid, and the delay in aid led to panic and social unrest.

The cyclone also crushed the region’s economic backbone. Agriculture suffered the worst blow, with 1.7 million hectares of crops destroyed and over 40,000 livestock lost, triggering a food crisis. The fishing sector was devastated, with around 9,000 boats damaged or destroyed. Even major industries weren’t spared. Paradip Port, a key economic hub for eastern India, suffered heavy damage that took months to repair.

Also read: Man missing after 1999 Odisha super cyclone reunited with family.