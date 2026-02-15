Balasore: While lighting an earthen lamp on the premises of a Shiva temple in Balasore district on occasion of Maha Shivaratri today, a woman sustained critical burn injuries after her saree caught fire.

The incident occurred in the forenoon at the Lankeswara Temple located at Gandibeda Bazaar.

The injured woman has been identified as Ranjusmita Behera of Gandibeda village. She had visited the temple to offer prayers when the mishap took place. While lighting an earthen lamp, her saree accidentally caught fire, and she was engulfed in flames, resulting in severe burn injuries.

Locals immediately rushed to her aid, extinguished the flames, and shifted her to Soro hospital for treatment. She was later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore as her condition was reported to be critical.