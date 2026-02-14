Nilagiri: In a disturbing case that has sparked outrage, a man allegedly sold his two-and-a-half-year-old son to a doctor in the Nilagiri area of Balasore district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh alias Kua, a resident of the Barisahi area under Nilagiri NAC. According to reports, he took his baby to the Station Sahi locality two days ago and contacted some persons from another community in connection with the alleged deal.

Viral video leads to complaint

The incident came to light after a video, purportedly showing negotiations for the sale of the child, went viral on social media. Following this, a local youth, Maheswar Gochhayat, approached the Nilagiri Police on Friday night and lodged a formal complaint.

Rs 1 lakh deal, Rs 50,000 paid as advance

As per the complaint, Rakesh allegedly handed over the child to a doctor after receiving Rs 50,000. Police sources said the total amount agreed upon for the transaction was around Rs 1 lakh, with half paid in advance.

Police question father, investigation underway

Terming the act illegal, police have launched an investigation and are questioning the child’s father. Officers are also examining why the child was allegedly handed over to people from another community and are verifying all aspects of the suspected transaction.

Concern over child safety

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe. The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety and possible trafficking networks operating in the region.