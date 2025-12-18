Baliguda (Kandhamal): In a tragic reminder of life’s unpredictability, Chandakala Digal from the Baliguda area of Kandhamal district lost her life in an unexpected incident. Chandakala, a resident of Gochhapada village under Baliguda area, died after being hit by a falling papaya today.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the forenoon when Chandakala was plucking papayas from a tree in her garden near her house.

During the process, a papaya reportedly fell on her head and chest, causing her to collapse unconscious.

Family members immediately rushed her to the Baliguda Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

On being informed, Baliguda police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death.