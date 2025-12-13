Digapahandi/Berhampur: What began as an ordinary morning ended up in heartbreaking tragedy for a family after a minor boy collapsed and died before he could reach school today in Odisha's Ganjam district. The incident took place at Nimikhandi Penth under Digapahandi block early in the morning.

The boy was identified as Akash Gouda, a Class VII student of Radhamohan Bidyapitha in the village.

As per reports, Akash had left home earlier in the morning to attend school, but collapsed midway, never making it to the classroom. Local residents and family members immediately rushed to his aid and took him to the nearest medical facility but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sources said he had been unwell earlier but the exact cause behind his sudden collapse and death remains unclear.

Tragic death of minor sparks concern over children's health

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, triggering shock and grief in the locality. Beyond the immediate grief, the tragedy underscores a growing concern over the silent health risks faced by children and the urgent need for regular health screening and rapid emergency response mechanisms.

The minor boy's death is once again a grim reminder of the fragility of life and how a routine school morning can turn into an enduring tragedy.

