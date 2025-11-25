Jajpur: Women patients visiting the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) are reportedly facing mental harassment due to the lack of privacy during ECG procedures. Despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unaddressed.

According to patients, women undergoing ECG tests are required to remove clothing from the chest area, yet the hospital provides no privacy. The ECG room does not have curtains, and multiple male staff members are often present even when a woman patient is being examined.

When contacted, hospital authorities claimed female staff members are currently undergoing training, resulting in their absence during the procedures.

Unable to cope with the distress of undressing in front of male staff, many women are forced to visit private clinics for ECG tests, incurring unnecessary expenses. “Even though the facility is available at the Jajpur DHH, we cannot use it because there is no privacy. We end up spending extra money at private clinics,” said Renuka, a patient.

Women patients and their families have urged the hospital administration to ensure basic dignity and privacy during medical procedures.