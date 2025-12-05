Bhubaneswar: Construction of as many as 620 5T schools is underway in 24 districts of Odisha, informed School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond in the Assembly while replying to a question by MLA Ramesh Behera.

He said the government has already spent ₹30,882 crore on the 5T school transformation initiative in these districts.

According to the Minister, a total of 6,568 high schools have been transformed so far under the programme. However, work in 28 schools is yet to begin.

The government is taking steps to start the pending projects and complete all ongoing works at the earliest, he added.