Bhubaneswar: World Bank President Ajay Banga on Thursday expressed keen interest in contributing to the upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) during a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar.

During the interaction, Banga highlighted the new World Bank Group–India strategic plan, which includes support for ITI modernisation as part of India’s $4 billion national skilling initiative. He said the plan would build on successful models such as the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was attended by senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Development Commissioner D.K. Singh, and representatives of the World Bank.

Discussions focused on accelerating inclusive and sustainable development, skilling youth for private sector employment, strengthening infrastructure, improving social sector outcomes, and promoting resilient, technology-driven growth.

The Chief Minister outlined the state government’s flagship initiatives and reform measures aimed at boosting economic growth through enhanced investment in infrastructure, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and allied sectors, and tourism, thereby creating employment opportunities, particularly for youth and women.

He noted Odisha ranked second nationally in investment inflows after Andhra Pradesh, with ₹2.5 lakh crore recorded as of December 2025, according to data published by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Appreciating Odisha’s development trajectory and reform-oriented approach, the World Bank President congratulated the state for its strong focus on skill development to generate private sector jobs for young people. He reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Odisha through technical assistance, policy advisory services and financial cooperation.

Banga also emphasised the need to strengthen institutional capacity and promote public-private partnerships to achieve long-term development goals.

Both sides agreed to explore new areas of collaboration aligned with Odisha’s development priorities and the World Bank’s strategic objectives.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also shared the Odisha Vision Document with the World Bank President.