Bhubaneswar: World Bank Group (WBG) President Ajay Banga is scheduled to visit the Odisha capital on January 29 (Thursday) during his two-day India tour.

Banga will visit the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar and interact with students. He is also scheduled to meet the media persons and answer questions on World Bank Group’s jobs agenda, reports said.

The primary objective of Banga’s visit is to help prepare young people for private sector jobs. During the visit, the World Bank Group is scheduled to announce a new strategic partnership with India.

India is entering a decisive decade for jobs, with roughly 12 million young people entering the labor market each year. Progress toward Viksit Bharat will depend on the creation of productive, private-sector-led employment at scale, said an official.

The CTTC works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills while supporting small and medium enterprises. The centre demonstrates a scalable model for aligning skills training with private-sector demand and has helped inform the design of a new World Bank– and Asian Development Bank–supported skilling and employment program to modernize Industrial Training Institutes through stronger private-sector participation, with a focus on increasing opportunities for women, he added.