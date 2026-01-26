Dhenkanal: A verbal altercation escalated into violence after a youth was attacked by a group in Dhenkanal town on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Dipun Pradhan sustained critical injuries in the assault at the Baji Rout Chhak and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

According to reports, the dispute began when a group of youths from Malhara Sahi allegedly assaulted a youth from Ragadi Sahi. The incident later escalated into a clash between the two groups.

Locals said the dispute was long-standing and that Monday’s incident appeared to be the result of past enmity.

On receiving information, Dhenkanal Town Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. As of the time of filing this report, no formal complaint had been lodged in connection with the incident.