Sundargarh: Stepping up action following strong demands at a peace committee meeting, police have arrested six persons from two communities in connection with the violent group clash that rocked Sundargarh town on Thursday.

A manhunt has been launched to nab other accused who are currently absconding.

Multiple raids, accused sent to court

Sundargarh Town Police carried out raids at several locations in the town from Friday night onwards, leading to the arrests. The six accused were later produced before a local court. Police said efforts are continuing to trace and arrest others involved in the violence.

Beef rumour sparks tension and protest

The unrest began around 11 am on Thursday after a rumour spread that beef was being stored at a house belonging to members of one community. Following the rumour, youths from another community gathered near the Regent Market gate and staged a protest.

Police rushed to the spot, attempted to pacify the protesters and conducted searches at a few houses. Officials, however, confirmed that no beef was found during the searches.

Clashes erupt despite police clarification

Despite repeated assurances from the police, the protesters refused to accept the clarification, leading to escalating tension that eventually turned into violent clashes between the two groups.

Injuries, arson and damage to property

According to officials, two police personnel and eight civilians from both communities sustained injuries in the clashes and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Several shops belonging to different communities were vandalised, and vehicles were set on fire during the violence.

Restrictions imposed to restore order

To prevent further escalation, the administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Sundargarh town. Internet services were suspended for 24 hours, all shops and markets were closed, and educational institutions in Sundargarh town and nearby areas were shut as a precautionary measure.

Senior officials monitor situation

Western Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai, Sundargarh Superintendent of Police AmritPal Kaur and District Collector Dr Subhankar Mohapatra, along with other senior officials, are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating measures to restore normalcy and maintain peace.