Dharakote (Ganjam): Death’s unpredictability was tragically evident as a 20-year-old youth lost his life after a monkey suddenly jumped in front of his autorickshaw in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rutu Karzi, a resident of Sorada.

According to sources, Karzi was driving an autorickshaw from Kalasandhapur to Sorada along with his brother and sister-in-law, who had recently returned from Chennai. When the vehicle reached near Talapatana, a monkey suddenly leapt onto the road, causing Karzi to lose control of the autorickshaw. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

Karzi sustained critical injuries in the accident, while his brother and sister-in-law escaped unhurt.

He was rushed to the Dharakote Community health Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police later reached the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident.