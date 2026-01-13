Bhubaneswar: A tragic road accident inside the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar claimed the life of a PhD student on Tuesday. The incident took place when two students were travelling on a scooter within the institute's premises.

According to preliminary information, the scooter hit a divider inside the IIT Bhubaneswar campus. While one student died, another sustained serious injuries.

The deceased student has been identified as Shankhashubhra Chakraborty, a PhD scholar from Kolkata. He was pursuing his research studies at IIT Bhubaneswar. The news of his death has left fellow students and faculty members in shock.

The second student who was riding the scooter with the deceased suffered critical injuries. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Institute authorities and police officials have started an inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. More details are awaited.