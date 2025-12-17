Puri: An unprecedented surge in cremations at PuriSwargadwar has triggered serious concerns over sustainability and forest conservation as mounting pressure on firewood supplies threatens to overwhelm Odisha’s largest cremation ground. With dependence on traditional wood-based cremation practices clashing with record daily demand, the ecological and logistical crisis only seems to be growing.

The number of bodies arriving for last rites has been rising sharply, with hundreds of cremations being conducted every day. This has only exposed the grave predicament of strained forest resources, rising costs, infrastructure preparedness and dignity in death.

On Monday, as many as 136 bodies were brought in for cremation within a span of 24 hours - the highest single-day figure ever recorded at the site - marking a a grim milestone in Swargadwar’s history. The previous record had stood at 122 bodies in a day, registered in August last year. Even as demand soars, procurement has become increasingly difficult and expensive with rapidly dwindling firewood supplies. The Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), the agency responsible for supplying wood, has warned that it may soon be unable to meet Swargadwar’s growing requirements. Without immediate alternative arrangements, disruptions in cremation services seem to appear inevitable.

Rites versus resources

Environmental implications are significant. With cremation numbers crossing 130 per day, more than 200 quintal firewood are required daily. Under the Harishchandra Yojana, around 1.80 quintal wood are allocated per cremation. Five years back, only 40 to 50 cremations took place in a day. Today, that figure has nearly tripled, intensifying pressure on forest resources and raising questions about the long-term ecological cost of wood-based cremations.

Despite the official government rate of ₹900 per quintal, OFDC has repeatedly requested permission to charge ₹1,300 per quintal, citing procurement difficulties and shrinking supplies. The agency has also flagged the looming threat of a firewood shortage, warning that failure to shift toward sustainable alternatives could lead to a complete operational deadlock.

Facilities under pressure

With upgraded facilities, Swargadwar’s popularity has drawn families from far-flung districts further increasing the burden on the cremation ground.

Swargadwar’s upgraded facilities have attracted families from far beyond the district, compounding pressure on its already stretched infrastructure. Relatives and community groups are urging authorities to expand the cremation ground, add platforms, and transition toward environmentally sustainable alternatives to wood-based cremations. In response, people have demanded not only an increase in the number of cremation platforms but also a serious expansion of the facility itself, alongside sustainable alternatives to firewood.

Following redevelopment, Swargadwar initially had 14 cremation platforms. These were later split into two each by the Swargadwar Seva Samiti, making it total 28 platforms. Each cremation takes a minimum of one and a half hours. At peak efficiency, 28 bodies can be cremated every two and a half hours, allowing for around 112 cremations in 10 hours—a capacity that is now being stretched to its limits.

As death toll rises and natural resources shrink, Swargadwar stands at a critical crossroads—caught between tradition, human dignity and the urgent need for environmentally responsible cremation practices.

