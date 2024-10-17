Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 18 October 2024, Friday.

Aries: Body pains and stress-related issues might arise, but they cannot be ruled out. If you are involved in a money-related court case, the decision is likely to go in your favour today, bringing financial benefits. An old friend may visit you later in the day, brightening your evening and allowing you to reminisce about your childhood and relive cherished memories. You may also receive gifts or presents from your beloved, adding to the excitement of the day. It’s a particularly good day for retailers and wholesalers. Any business-related travel you undertake will prove beneficial in the long term. While some may believe marriage is only about physical intimacy, today you will experience the depth of true love. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other older women to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Adopt a generous mindset towards life. Complaining and feeling upset about your living conditions won't help. Negative thinking can rob life of its joy and diminish your hopes of living a contented life. New sources of income may come from people you know, so stay open to opportunities. Don't neglect your social life; take some time out of your busy schedule to attend a gathering with your family. This will not only relieve your stress but also help you overcome any hesitations. You'll be in a loving mood, so be sure to plan something special for you and your partner. Putting in sincere efforts in the right direction will surely bring you great rewards. You’ll find yourself making commitments to those who look up to you for support. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful, leaving you with a lasting, unforgettable memory. Remedy: Repairing old and torn books at home will bring lasting joy to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.

Gemini: Fitness and weight loss programs will help you improve your physical condition. However, a chronic illness may flare up today, possibly requiring a hospital visit and leading to significant expenses. If you’re planning a party, make sure to invite your closest friends; they will lift your spirits and cheer you up. You and your partner will dive deeply into your relationship, experiencing an intense connection today. However, pressure from both work and home may make you short-tempered. In your free time, you’ll feel inspired to try something new, but you might get so engrossed in it that other responsibilities take a backseat. There’s a possibility that tensions between you and your spouse could rise, which may negatively impact your relationship in the long run. Remedy: Organizing a group recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranamam will promote growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Excessive worry and stress can harm your health, so it's important to avoid confusion and frustration to keep a clear mind. While your expenses may increase, a rise in income should help cover your bills. Be mindful not to be rude to guests, as this could upset your family and strain relationships. Personal relationships may face challenges due to differences in opinions. Don’t take your seniors for granted, as this could lead to misunderstandings. After a long time, busy individuals may finally get some alone time, though household tasks might take up most of it. Be aware that your spouse could unintentionally impact your reputation in a small way today. Remedy: Helping and serving people with leprosy, and caring for those with hearing and speech impairments, will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Your kind and caring nature will bring many joyful moments today. If you're considering investments, putting money into conservative options could lead to good returns. However, spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies might upset your parents. It's important to balance planning your career with enjoying games to keep them happy. Romance may not be on the cards today. You’ll have a highly social day, with people seeking your advice and agreeing with whatever you say. However, you might not care much about others' opinions today and could prefer some alone time instead of meeting people. Be mindful of a small issue with your spouse, as you might feel upset over a minor lie. Remedy: Recite "Om Bhaumaaya Namaha" 11 times for a more harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Virgo: Take some time to unwind by spending it with close friends. Investments related to your home are likely to be profitable. You'll feel like celebrating and might enjoy spending money on your family and friends. However, be mindful that showing off your love in every situation isn't always the best approach, as it can sometimes harm your relationship rather than strengthen it. Engaging with influential people today could give you valuable ideas and plans. Though you may plan some time for yourself, unexpected work commitments could disrupt those plans. On the brighter side, you will have a meaningful conversation with your partner, sharing your deep feelings for each other. Remedy: Offering meals to saints will have positive effects on your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Boost your optimism to enhance your confidence and adaptability. Let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the desire for revenge—they only hold you back. Channel your creativity to explore new ways of earning extra income. Rely on the support of your family to take care of your essential needs. Romantic thoughts and social interactions may occupy your mind, even if some tasks are still pending. This is an ideal day to launch new projects and put your plans into action. However, stay mindful—an unnecessary argument might arise, which could spoil your mood and waste your valuable time. Your spouse will make extra efforts to bring joy into your day. Remedy: For family harmony, extend your help to important female relatives like your daughter, aunt (on either parent's side), or sister-in-law (spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Engage in some physical activity today to boost your fitness and well-being. If you're a trader or businessperson dealing with foreign clients, be extra cautious—there's a risk of financial loss, so evaluate every decision carefully. Spend some quality time with your family in peace. If others bring their problems to you, try not to let them weigh on your mind. Today, take the time to understand your partner's emotions—they'll appreciate your effort. At work, you might receive good news, and your persuasive skills will bring rewarding results. Expect your marriage to feel more special and fulfilling than ever before. Remedy: For improved financial fortune, wrap Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) roots in a red cloth and keep them with you.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Sagittarius: You may finally overcome a long-standing illness, bringing relief and renewed energy. A disagreement with your spouse over financial matters could arise, but your calm approach will help resolve it smoothly. Today, it's essential to listen to and act on others' advice—it could be beneficial. You'll experience the joy of deep, soulful love, so make sure to set aside time to cherish it. A positive mindset will keep your spirits high at work, and building new contacts will open doors for future career growth. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions today. Instead, you'll relish some peaceful alone time, enjoying the solitude. Life always has surprises, and today your partner will reveal a side that leaves you amazed. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed them to birds to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your friends will be a great source of support and joy today. Financially, things are looking up as you recover delayed payments. Emotional moments may arise due to changes at home, but you’ll express your feelings well to those who matter most. Avoid sharing personal secrets or feelings with your beloved today—it’s not the right moment. Luck will favor you, as being at the right place at the right time brings unexpected gains. Be mindful of how you spend time online, as browsing on your phone can make hours slip away, leaving you with regrets. Your partner’s laziness might disrupt some of your plans, so try to stay patient. Remedy: Offer whole turmeric (साबुत हल्दी) into flowing water to remove obstacles from your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your quick action will resolve a longstanding issue today. You might splurge on a party with friends, but your financial stability will remain unaffected. It’s a great day to focus on domestic matters and complete any lingering household tasks. Love will bring uplifting energy into your life. If you're involved in art or theater, expect new opportunities to showcase your creativity at its best. Avoid alcohol or cigarettes today, as indulging may consume more time than you realize. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy—it’s about deep connection. Today, you’ll experience the essence of true love with your partner. Remedy: Feed food and fodder to cows with black-and-white spots to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Emotional instability may affect you today, so be mindful of your words and actions around others. Keep a close eye on your movable belongings, as there’s a risk of theft. However, unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill your household with joy. Love will feel extra sweet today—like savoring the finest chocolate. Businesspeople will have a productive day, with sudden business trips bringing promising results. Be cautious, though—an unintentional remark could hurt a family member's feelings, and you might spend the rest of the day making amends. Expect delightful food and romantic moments to add a spark to your day. Remedy: Wear white clothing regularly to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.