Gemini: If you have high blood pressure, a moderate amount of red wine might help manage it while also aiding in cholesterol control and promoting relaxation. Financially, you may get a welcome reprieve today, as an elder in the family could step in to support you. Be mindful in conversations—if discussions get heated, you might say something you'll regret. Think carefully before speaking. A romantic candlelight meal with your partner can bring warmth and connection. Work-related stress may still linger, leaving little room for quality time with loved ones. However, a short break watching your favorite web series could offer a moment of relief. Efforts you've made to strengthen your marriage are likely to bring unexpectedly joyful results today. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to invite peace, happiness, and contentment into your home.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.