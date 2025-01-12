Pisces: Focus on making sincere efforts to enhance your personality. If you are living away from home for work or studies, be mindful of avoiding individuals who waste your time and money. Taking an emotional risk today is likely to work in your favor. A delightful time sharing sweet treats with your beloved could be on the horizon. Your boss’s cheerful mood may create a lively and positive atmosphere at work. You have a unique personality and often enjoy spending time alone. While you may find some personal time today, office tasks could keep you occupied. If you’ve been longing for your spouse’s affection, today promises to be a fulfilling day. Remedy: Offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut to flowing water to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.