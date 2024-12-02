Sagittarius: The support of influential people will significantly boost your confidence today. If you've been working toward securing a loan, luck is on your side, and success seems likely. Be cautious, as someone might try to create obstacles for you. Avoid confrontations and handle any disputes with dignity and poise. Romance will fill your thoughts as you spend quality time with your partner. Use your network wisely to navigate any challenges that arise. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning but hadn’t yet accomplished. Your spouse’s love and care will make you feel as though heaven is right here on earth. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, consider discarding old and torn books.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.