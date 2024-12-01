Libra: Overcome feelings of isolation and loneliness by spending quality time with your family. However, financial challenges may cause certain important tasks to stall. Your spouse could play a key role in supporting and transforming your life. Strive to be proactive and self-reliant, shaping your future through your own efforts rather than depending on others. Romantic prospects seem unlikely today, so avoid making commitments unless you're confident you can fulfill them. Your charming and outgoing personality will win admiration, but tension may arise with your spouse regarding unmet expectations in your relationship. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa can bring positive health outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.