Bhubaneswar: An Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) will be established in Bhubaneswar with an expenditure of Rs 200 crore.

This was revealed by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha today.

The EMC in Bhubaneswar will have the potential to attract investments worth Rs 1,530 crore and create around 3,000 new jobs, said the Union Minister.

Also Read: Odisha: Decks cleared for 8-laning of Bhubaneswar-Puri highway

According to him, the Centre has introduced several measures for the development of electronics, information technology (IT), semiconductor and digital infrastructure in Odisha.

The Union Government has also approved a proposal for the establishment of two semiconductor units in the state with an expenditure of around Rs 4,000 crore. These units will produce chips for industries including automobile, aerospace, defence, wireless equipment, electric vehicle (EV), data centre and electronics, said Vaishnaw.

Odisha has altogether 2.8 crore internet users, said the Union Minister

The Centre has included altogether 11 universities in Odisha under the Chips to Start-up programme and provided them the required equipment, he added. It has also set up two centres of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and recognised 35 institutes to train youths in digital sector.

These centres are functioning at places like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Balasore. As many as 25,000 candidates have already received training from these centres, revealed Vaishnaw.

Also Read: Give up encroached properties or face the music: Odisha Minister to land sharks

The Union Minister further revealed that the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) has set up an electropreneur park in Odisha to boost industrial sector. As many as 37 start-ups have associated themselves with the park.

The Union Minister also furnished data regarding the IT sector in the state. Odisha had altogether 27.9 lakh internet users till March, 2014. The number has gone up to 2.8 crore by September this year, he said.