Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards strengthening astronomy education and developing world-class science facilities across the state, the Odisha Government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the comprehensive upgradation and modernisation of the Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar.

The MoU was signed between the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, and the Birla Industrial & Technology Museum (BITM), Kolkata, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture. The signing ceremony took place at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The agreement was formally signed by Urmiprava Maharana, Director of the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, and Arnab Chatterjee, Director of BITM, in the presence of Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh and Additional Chief Secretary of the Science and Technology Department Chithra Arumugam.

Operating under the Department of Science and Technology, the Pathani Samanta Planetarium plays a pivotal role in popularising science, astronomy, astrophysics, and space science among students and the general public.

Named after Odisha’s legendary astronomer Maha Mahopadhyay Chandrasekhar Singh Harichandan Mahapatra Samanta, popularly known as Pathani Samanta, the planetarium was dedicated to the public on January 8, 1990. Since its inception, it has significantly expanded its outreach and activities, fostering scientific curiosity across the state.

The planetarium presents daily shows in Odia, English, and Hindi, except on Mondays.

Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, IDCO Managing Director D. Prasanth Kumar Reddy, and other senior government officials were also present at the programme.