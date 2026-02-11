Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: During a meeting with Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in New Delhi, Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra sought the Centre’s assistance for setting up a world-class Science City in Bhubaneswar.

The State government has already identified 100 acres of land on the outskirts of the capital for the proposed project. The Science City is envisioned as an interactive hub with modern exhibits and immersive learning spaces aimed at inspiring young minds and promoting scientific temper.

Discussions were also held on establishing a dedicated Space Innovation Hub in Odisha to support startups and research initiatives. The proposed hub aims to leverage the technical expertise of the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) and premier research institutions, including VSSUT, Burla, to position the state as a leader in satellite data applications and space-tech entrepreneurship.

In alignment with the national Bio-E3 Policy, Patra also discussed the rollout of Bio e-Cells in Odisha. These cells will focus on high-performance biomanufacturing, promotion of eco-friendly technologies, and supporting institutions in translating laboratory research into commercially viable biotech products.

Apart from these major initiatives, the two leaders also deliberated on other measures to strengthen science and technology development in the state.