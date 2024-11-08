Taurus: Keep your health in check by avoiding overeating and visiting a health club regularly. Pending issues might feel more complicated today, and financial worries could be on your mind. A short visit to a relative, however, will bring comfort and a refreshing break from your busy schedule. Notice the special message in your partner’s eyes today—they speak volumes. Compliments you’ve longed to hear may come your way. You’ll also enjoy an exciting time with your spouse. If you have free time, consider a trip to the public library to enrich yourself with new knowledge. Remedy: For continuous growth in your finances, share kadi-chawal with those in need and enjoy some yourself.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 5 p.m.