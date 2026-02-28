Amaravati: At least 20 people were killed and 15 others injured in a massive explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit near Samarlakota in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.​

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Suryashri Fireworks, near the Godavari canal in Vetlapalem, in Samarlakota mandal, police said.​

Labour minister Vamsetti Subhash confirmed that 20 people died. He termed the incident unfortunate.​

Such was the impact of the explosion that the bodies of workers were thrown into the adjoining agricultural fields.​

Panic gripped people in the surrounding villages as huge flames engulfed the crackers unit, triggering dense smoke. According to local people, explosions were heard up to 5 kilometres away.​

The explosion shattered the windows of houses in nearby villages. The slab at a school in a nearby village developed cracks.​

Firefighting personnel with two fire engines and other equipment rushed to the scene and were trying to douse the fire with the help of police and other departments.​

Fifteen were shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Most of the victims are reported to be women.​

District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other senior officials rushed to the spot and were supervising rescue and relief operations.​

All the workers at the unit were trapped in the fire. The bodies of some workers were blown to pieces and scattered in the fields.​

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the fire and explosion. He spoke to district officials and directed them to launch rescue and relief operations immediately.​

The Chief Minister, who is on a visit to Vizianagaram district, asked Home Minister V. Anitha to rush to the spot.​

According to an official release, the Chief Minister enquired from officials about the cause of the explosion and the rescue operation undertaken by local authorities.​

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the deaths in the explosion. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that the government would extend them all possible help.​

The Deputy CM spoke to the District Collector and SP. He informed that explosions were still being heard from the unit. The injured were being shifted to Kakinada for treatment.​