Bhopal: A day after Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui was sent to 13-day Enforcement Directorate custody in a terror-financing–linked money laundering case, he has now been booked in a separate Rs 2 crore fraud case following the registration of an FIR in Bhopal.

ED links Siddiqui to fake accreditation and money laundering

Siddiqui came under intense scrutiny after his alleged links to the Delhi blast attack surfaced, with the ED claiming that around Rs 415.10 crore was generated through what it called "fake accreditation" and false assertions of statutory recognition.

Also Read: Delhi blast: NAAC issues show cause notice to Al Falah University over false accreditation claims

Decades-old chit fund scam resurfaces

According to officials, Siddiqui had been absconding from the Bhopal Police for years despite being wanted in an older fraud case. Investigators said that Jawad Siddiqui and his brother Hamood Siddiqui defrauded the public in Bhopal between 1997 and 2001 by operating a chit fund company that lured people with the promise of doubling their money.

By 2001, both brothers had disappeared. FIRs were later filed at Talaiya and Shahjahanabad police stations based on complaints from affected citizens. He was also accused of absconding with money belonging to gas victims.

Also Read: NDA show of strength: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 10th time, PM Modi attends ceremony

Allegations that Siddiqui defrauded people and channelled funds into a terrorist plot have also resurfaced in the wake of the recent developments. The fraud of over Rs two crore dates back 24 years. While Jawad Siddiqui secured anticipatory bail in the case, his brother was acquitted.

Meanwhile, the ED arrested Jawad Siddiqui on Sunday, stating that Siddiqui and the Al Falah charitable trust under his control amassed Rs 415.10 crore as proceeds of crime by misleading students and parents with fabricated NAAC accreditation claims and purported UGC recognition.

Also Read: Cyclonic circulation forms: Will Bay of Bengal host fresh cyclone?

The agency has taken cognisance of two Delhi Police Crime Branch FIRs alleging that Al Falah University used fake accreditation to attract admissions. The ED also argued in court that Siddiqui exercised "command" over staff managing admissions, accounts, fee records and IT systems, giving him the capacity to "destroy or alter records" during the investigation.

Al Falah Group’s rapid rise under scrutiny

According to the agency, the Al Falah group has witnessed a sharp rise since the 1990s, expanding into a major educational network despite financial disclosures that do not align with its assets and accumulated wealth.

Siddiqui will remain in ED custody until December 1 as the probe into alleged large-scale financial irregularities and accreditation fraud linked to the university continues.

The Mhow Cantonment Board (MCB) in Madhya Pradesh has issued a formal notice to the current occupant of the ancestral home of Siddiqui.

The notice requests the removal of what is described as extensive unauthorised construction on the property.

(IANS)